PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student in the North Allegheny School District will be disciplined in connection with a bomb threat hoax on Thursday.

According to a statement, a bomb threat was found in a bathroom at the North Allegheny Senior High School around 7 a.m.

Police were called to the school to investigate and quickly identified the student responsible. The student was removed from class and a search of their locker and possessions found no explosives or weapons.

As a result, the bomb threat was deemed to be a hoax.

Without stating specifics, the district says the student will be disciplined, “to the fullest extent.”

“North Allegheny is committed to creating a secure atmosphere for all students who come eager to learn and grow each day. We will continue to place the well-being of our students and staff as our first and main priority,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Scherrer said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the North Allegheny Intermediate School was evacuated due to a bomb threat. At this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

