PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to a hospital after gunfire early Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene near the corner of Winslow Street and Elmer L. Williams Square around 1 a.m.

A number of evidence markers could be seen in the area and officers were examining parked vehicles.

The incident Friday morning happened just two days after the body of a teenage shooting victim was found little more than a block away.

A police spokeswoman said officers found Taeshaun Caldwell, 18, of Pittsburgh lying on the ground between two homes on Lowell Street, between Winslow Street and Shetland Avenue.

