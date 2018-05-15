Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania and there are several big races with national implications on the ballot.

After months of campaigning, this is the day that the candidates have been looking forward to. Many candidates voted early and they are hoping voters will do the same.

Republican Laura Ellsworth started early Tuesday morning. Her campaign van pulled into the Ohio Township Nature Center so the gubernatorial candidate could greet voters and cast her ballot.

“We’re super excited. We have great momentum and we think there’s going to be a real upset today and we’re real excited about it,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth is the only female gubernatorial candidate. She’s facing Scott Wagner and Paul Mango.

Wagner is a a state representative who spent Monday campaigning in Imperial.

Meanwhile, Mango, a former healthcare systems consultant, voted at Pine-Richland High School.

Mango said he has a full day, leading up to a watch party tonight.

“I’m going to visit a bunch of polls, I have to make about 50 phone calls do donors and others, thanking them for their generosity,” Mango said.

A recent Susquehanna poll shows Ellsworth a close third to Mango and has Wagner leading, with nearly 25 percent of Pennsylvania Republicans undecided.

“We always think the primaries are very important and you have to pay attention to what’s going on. We did pay attention, we did our homework and we came and made our selections,” Diane Tkocs said.

“We vote every single time, because if you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” Tom Tkocs said.

The polls will be open until 8 p.m.