NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A New Castle Police officer has been fired following an investigation into a video of a violent arrest.

According to police, officers were sent to a New Castle home on April 23 for a report of a domestic disturbance involving 49-year-old Perry Lowry, who had allegedly assaulted a juvenile male while intoxicated.

Officials say Lowry tried to run towards a knife that was on the kitchen counter. The officers then began to struggle with Lowry. One officer tried to use a taser on Lowry, but was unable to subdue him.

In the video, Lowry is seen facedown on the ground while one officer repeatedly slams his head onto the floor before appearing to handcuff him.

New Castle Police said Thursday that their internal investigation found that the officer violated New Castle City Police Department Policies and Procedures:

“Even though the male was not handcuffed (contrary to initial social media reports), the investigation showed that the second officer was clearly on top of the male who was face down and the first officer was directly next to the male. The investigation concluded that the officers were in physical control of the male and the force used was not reasonable and necessary under the circumstances to effect an arrest.”

The officer, who was not named, was fired as a result.