Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police charged a volunteer firefighter in connection with a fire Monday evening at a duplex in Brackenridge.

Patrick Marshall-Clyde Gillis, 18, was arrested after police say he confessed to setting the fire.

It started just before 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue. Flames poured from the structure for more than an hour.

According to a police criminal complaint, multiple witnesses told officers that they saw Gillis in the area just before the fire started, and then saw him return as one of the firefighters with the Pioneer Hose Company.

Police said the fire chief for the Pioneer Hose Company told officers that Gillis had previously lived in the duplex. Police questioned Gillis at the scene and took him into the custody.

Gillis was taken to the Brackenridge Police Department. Police said that during questioning, Gillis confessed to setting the fire. Gillis stated that he put a lighter and some pieces of paper in a microwave, turned it on and then left.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire originated in the microwave.

When asked why he set the fire, police said Gillis told them he just wanted to respond to a fire.

Gillis was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he was being held on felony arson charges.

Damage to the duplex is estimated at $150,000. No injuries were reported.