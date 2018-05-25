Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is new information Thursday about the man accused of impersonating a nurse at UPMC Presbyterian hospital.

Turns out, he’d been hanging around the hospital for weeks before someone called the police, and that’s not all.

It appears the scam is up for this guy who recently had been masquerading as a nurse. For the time being, he’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Sources tell KDKA that Kyle Jones is not his real name. in fact, his real name is Kaywood Jones, with his brother’s name being Kyle.

Sources said Kaywood Jones has no medical training. He would sit in an empty hospital office without any authority or permission. If there was a code he liked, he would respond to the emergency.

Jones tried to blend in with hospital personnel, specifically the large code emergency response teams that are made up of different personal on different days.

When Jones was arrested by the UPMC police in the hospital cafeteria, he was wearing scrubs, but the uniform was different from the official UPMC uniform. He was also not wearing a hospital ID.

According to sources, Jones responded to more than one emergency call, but likely less than five.

UPMC is still trying to sort everything out.