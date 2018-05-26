Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Homewood back in February.

According to the criminal complaint, Desmond Lyons and the victim, 27-year-old Mia Green, allegedly plotted to rob a man at a house on Hamilton Avenue.

Investigators say Green hit the man in the back of the head with a gun, but the victim grabbed it and shot her multiple times in the torso.

Green was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where she later died.

Just after the shooting, police say Lyons took off.

Police searched the area for evidence twice, and by the next morning, yellow police tape still marked the crime scene.

Investigators say they tracked Lyons down on Wednesday. He was arrested and charged, and police say he admitted to his part in the crime.