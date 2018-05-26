Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Wilkinsburg mosque earlier this month has been arrested.

Police say 30-year-old Delvante Thompson was taken into custody at a motel on Banksville Road sometime Saturday morning and lodged in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

Thompson is facing homicide charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Wilkinsburg on May 4.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee, of Pitcairn, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Mohammed Mosque. He died from his injuries at the hospital.