PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Wilkinsburg mosque earlier this month has been arrested.

Police say 30-year-old Delvante Thompson was taken into custody at a motel on Banksville Road sometime Saturday morning and lodged in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

delvante thompson Suspect In Fatal Shooting Outside Wilkinsburg Mosque Arrested

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Thompson is facing homicide charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Wilkinsburg on May 4.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee, of Pitcairn, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Mohammed Mosque. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

