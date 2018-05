Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A hard slide by Pittsburgh pitcher Joe Musgrove led to the Pirates and Chicago Cubs emptying their benches in another tense moment in the series between NL Central rivals.

Musgrove slid hard into second baseman Javier Baez to break up a potential double play in the third inning on Wednesday night. Baez was knocked off balance but did not hit the ground.

No punches were thrown as both teams milled around the infield and there were no ejections.

A little break in the action as everybody comes out for a discussion in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/ipLZcTj5T7 — Pirates (@Pirates) May 31, 2018

Crew chief Gerry Davis instituted a video replay review to see if Musgrove interfered with Baez. However, replay officials at Major League Baseball’s central office in New York informed Davis that it was not a reviewable play.

The Pirates were angered Monday when Anthony Rizzo’s slide upended catcher Elias Diaz at home plate, successfully breaking up a potential double play in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 7-0 win.

The umpiring crew and replay officials ruled Rizzo did not interfere with Diaz. However, Major League Baseball executive Joe Torre informed both clubs Tuesday that Rizzo should have been called for interference for swiping Diaz’s right leg.

