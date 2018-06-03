Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nurses can get a special deal at Chipotle this week!

The chain is offering buy-one-get-one-free meals for nurses on Tuesday, June 5. Nurses can choose from burritos, bowls, salads or taco orders. The offer is only valid in-restaurant.

Nurses just have to show a nursing license or hospital/medical office nurse ID to get the offer.

Chipotle says the offer is for all types of nurses: RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues.

For more information, visit chipotle.com/nurseappreciation.

Nurses aren’t the only ones getting some appreciation on Tuesday. Red Robin is offering free burgers to school employees the same day.