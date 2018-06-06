Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A man wanted on more than 150 counts of rape in Kansas was arrested in McKeesport. Some people who knew him weren’t surprised by the news.

If 44-year-old Eric Millsap was hiding, it was all over last Thursday when police along with detectives from Kansas showed up at his door in McKeesport.

“Somebody said he was hiding from the law,” Shirley McGee said.

McGee knew Millsap in Kansas. She says her granddaughter was married to him and she is not surprised that he is charged with 150 rapes.

“I wouldn’t put it past him, wouldn’t put anything past him. I don’t like him at all, he’s always getting people in trouble,” she said.

He and his present wife, Jayme, left Kansas almost two years ago and moved into a house in McKeesport on Park Street. The couple lived in the home with their four children, ranging in age from 9 to 16.

Jayme is from McKeesport.

“I want to believe that it’s not true, but then with everything I’ve been told, I’m really torn in two of what to believe,” she said.

Millsap allegedly committed the rapes between 2006 and 2015 in Dickinson County, Kansas.

“I’m highly upset, but my heart is broken, 19 years of being together and this is the thanks I get. For a while, I do admit I had suspicions,” Jayme said.

There is no word on when he’ll face extradition back to Kansas. His bond is set at $1 million.