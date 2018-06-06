Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) – Emergency responders have resumed their search for a missing swimmer in a western Pennsylvania creek.

The man had been swimming Tuesday with three companions in Jacobs Creek, in a remote area of South Huntingdon, when he apparently hit his head on a rock while jumping off a cliff. Authorities say he went under the water and didn’t resurface.

The man was reported missing around 6:30 p.m., and rescue teams then searched the area for about five hours before suspending the search for the night. Their efforts were hampered by the creek’s swift current and underwater obstructions, including trees and a vehicle frame.

The search resumed early Wednesday.

The man’s name has not been released. Two of his companions were treated at the scene for undisclosed reasons.

