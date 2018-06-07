Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new ride is coming to Kennywood in 2019, and the park says they’ll offer hints about it all summer long.

In a post on their Facebook page Thursday, Kennywood said “Project 412” has broken ground at the park. The post also included a “ride details scratcher” with nine squares.

“Every Thursday, we’ll scratch off another number on our PROJECT 412 card, so follow along and take your best guesses at how they all add up to form Kennywood’s 2019 attraction,” the post says.

The post also says there may be some additional clues about the secret project around the park.

Kennywood’s Log Jammer was retired and torn down at the end of last season. The park has not announced what will be replacing the ride, but a new roller coaster was reportedly under consideration.