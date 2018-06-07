Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was seen running naked through Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday told police his clothes were stolen after he was assaulted.

The man is now being treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital. He told police he was assaulted by multiple men downtown and they stole his clothes.

Some drivers weren’t sure what to think when they saw the man, naked, running across the Fort Pitt Bridge.

“I couldn’t believe it. Everybody was hitting the brakes and looking,” driver Rachael Smith said.

Smith said she did a double take when she spotted the man running, headed outbound on the bridge, without any clothes on. To make matters worse, he was seen running around 9 a.m., during the height of morning rush hour.

“It almost caused a serious accident. Everyone was with their phones trying to get a picture,” said Smith.

One Reddit user snapped and posted this picture of the man crossing the bridge.

Pittsburgh police dispatchers were notified about the man.

After he ran across the bridge, police said the man was spotted on Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington before medics transported him to the hospital to get checked out.

Smith said she hopes the man is okay. She said he didn’t appear to be in distress after being allegedly assaulted.

“He didn’t seem like he was in any trouble or anything. He seemed pretty happy. At one point, I think he was waving to somebody,” said Smith.

There were two things that did come across Smith’s mind when she saw the man.

“Good thing I don’t have my children with me, that was number one. Number two, it’s cold. It’s chilly out here. I mean it’s not a very good morning to be running around naked,” said Smith.