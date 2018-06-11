WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s official, this year won’t be the driest year on record in Pittsburgh.

Not even a full six months into the year and we’ve already bested the rain total for the driest year on record for the city. In 1930, the city of Pittsburgh recorded “just” 22.65 inches of rain.

Through Sunday, the city of Pittsburgh is at 24.31 inches of rain this year. While interesting, the soggy pattern for the start of the year continues to cause problems including landslides and mud flows along with downed trees and road issues for local folks.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any immediate end to the mushy start of the year with more rain expected on Tuesday and big rain totals possible on Wednesday morning.

Through June 10, the city is 7.78 inches ahead when it comes to the “normal” rain pace set over the past 30 years (1980-2010). Over the next week, an additional half-inch to inch of rain is expected, which will help us keep slightly ahead of the normal pace.

Wednesday morning will be our next good chance for big rain totals as a warm front slides through. Storms will then be possible Wednesday afternoon as the cold front slides through. While overall rain totals won’t be very large, we could see isolated spots with big rain totals.

