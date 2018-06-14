Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dads can eat for free at Primanti Bros. on Father’s Day!

Dads who dine-in at a Primanti Bros. location on Sunday, June 17, can get a free sandwich — as long as someone else at the table buys something that costs at least $3.99.

The offer starts at 11 a.m. and applies to dine-in meals only.

The restaurant ran the same promotion for moms on Mother’s Day.

The restaurant recently unveiled the new “Polish Hill sandwich,” which is filled with pierogies instead of Primanti’s traditional fries.