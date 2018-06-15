Filed Under:Local TV, Martavis Bryant, NFL, Oakland Raiders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant could be facing another suspension.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bryant may have violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy again.

Team officials declined to comment on the situation and it is unclear what may happen to Bryant at this point.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He was also suspended for four games during the 2015 season.

The Steelers traded Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick at this year’s NFL Draft.

