PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant could be facing another suspension.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bryant may have violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy again.

Team officials declined to comment on the situation and it is unclear what may happen to Bryant at this point.

There is some issue with Martavis Bryant, but it’s not clear if it’ll cause a delay (like last year before camp), a quick fix via paperwork or a suspension. All was well when Bryant met at the NFL Offices in late April. https://t.co/n0YVrjOsC1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2018

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He was also suspended for four games during the 2015 season.

The Steelers traded Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick at this year’s NFL Draft.

