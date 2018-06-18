Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man faces up to 46 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in Marshall-Shadeland in 2016.

Thirty-six-year-old Abdul Rasheed, of Rochester, New York, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in May for the 2016 shooting death of 28-year-old Thomas Watt.

A witness told police she and Watt were walking down Woodland Avenue in Marshall-Shadeland on Oct. 29, 2016, when a white car with New York plates stopped nearby. She said Rasheed got out of the car, walked up to them, pulled out a revolver and demanded they hand over their money.

According to the witness, Rasheed shot her in the leg as Watt was reaching into his pocket. She started to run away and heard two gunshots behind her. When she turned around, she saw Watt lying on the ground. Rasheed then got back in the car and sped off.

Watt sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A judge sentenced Rasheed to 23 to 46 years in prison Monday.