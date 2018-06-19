Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 17-year-old male died after he was shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer.

Police have one suspect in custody, a manhunt is underway for another, a teenager is dead and another man is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night.

The incident started in North Braddock around 8:20 p.m. and ended up in East Pittsburgh, where more gunfire rang out during a traffic stop.

According to Allegheny County officials, police were initially called to the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Avenue where they found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Allegheny County Police say information on a vehicle that fled the scene in North Braddock was broadcast to neighboring police departments, and a short time later, an East Pittsburgh police officer pulled over a car matching that description near the corner of Grandview Avenue and Howard Street.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said the officer took the driver into custody, but while he was putting the driver in handcuffs two passengers ran from the car.

“At that time, one of the individuals who fled on foot was struck by police gunfire,” said McDonough.

Neighbors reported hearing at least three gunshots in the area.

The 17-year-old male was taken to McKeesport Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other suspect who ran from the car remained on the loose early Wednesday morning. Police were asking him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information or video of any portion of the incident is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police. Callers to the department’s tip line can remain anonymous. The number is 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477).

