Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after 17-year-old Antwon Rose was shot in the back by an East Pittsburgh police officer while Rose was running from a traffic stop.
KDKA-TV has now learned that the officer who is accused of shooting Rose, was only sworn into duty a few hours before the fatal shooting.
When a police officer shoots someone, even if they’ve been involved in a crime in a neighboring community as has been alleged here, Allegheny County homicide detectives step in.
“In accordance with police best practices in the aftermath of officer-involved shootings, Allegheny County Police Department homicide detectives were requested to assume the role of independent investigatory agency,” said Superintendent Coleman McDonough on Wednesday.
But it’s up to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to determine whether Rose’s shooting was justified or not.
“That officer has the same rights as any other citizen,” said McDonough.
RAW VIDEO: Police Offer New Details During Press Conference:
RELATED STORIES:
- Investigation Begins After 17-Year-Old Antwon Rose Fatally Shot By East Pittsburgh Cop While Running Away From Traffic Stop
- Sources: East Pittsburgh Officer Accused Of Killing Antwon Rose Sworn In Hours Before Fatal Shooting
- 17-Year-Old Antwon Rose, Fatally Shot By East Pittsburgh Police, Remembered As ‘Friendly, Welcoming, An Excellent Student’
- Protestors March, Rally Outside East Pittsburgh Police Station In Response To Antwon Rose’s Death
- Officials: Teen Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In East Pittsburgh
- More On The Shooting
Sources tell KDKA political editor Jon Delano that the East Pittsburgh officer, in his 20s, has been on duty in East Pittsburgh for just three weeks and was sworn in about 90 minutes before the actual shooting. Although, he’s been an officer in the region since 2011.
He has worked in Harmarville, Oakmont, and for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department.
“What the community is reacting to right now is a horrible video showing a young man who absconded from a traffic stop and was shot in the back by a police officer,” noted Beth Pittinger.
Pittinger, who is with the Pittsburgh Police Review Board, which has no jurisdiction in this case, says there are lots of unanswered questions.
“We have to have the patience to allow the Allegheny County homicide detectives to do their job,” she says.
Pennsylvania law allows deadly force in an arrest only when the officer believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or others.
That’s the general rule, but there is another.
Deadly force can be used when force is necessary to prevent an escape and (1) the person to be arrested has committed a forcible felony, or (2) he’s attempting to escape and possesses a deadly weapon, or (3) he will endanger others if not arrested right away.
“As our investigation progresses, we will provide the District Attorney with our findings for his review,” noted McDonough.
There is no word on how long that will take.
Rose’s shooting was caught on video by nearby residents. He was taken to McKeesport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, officers initially responded to a shots fired called on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.
The shooter fired nine .40-caliber founds at the victim from a vehicle. The victim returned fire and struck the vehicle with multiple rounds.
Callers reported that a car was spotted fleeing the scene.
Police spotted what they believed was the same car on Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh a short time later. The car had bullet holes in the rear windows.
While an East Pittsburgh police officer was detaining the driver, two passengers ran from the car, including Rose. The officer opened fire and Rose was struck by multiple rounds.
Police found two weapons inside the vehicle, but none on Rose’s person.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
Rose was a student in the Woodland Hills School District.
Play stupid games…
No question he was a danger to the community, after the drive by shooting the guy 9 times. And, if you don’t run, you don’y get shot, that’s the way it goes.
Tell that to Philando Castile.
Oh, he was black? Sorry, you have to let him go even though he was shooting people. Black people must be allowed to run around shooting illegal weapons at people. If the cop was black, it might be okay though as long as he was keeping it real. If it was a black woman cop, this story will go away.
Nice touch with the 13 year old photograph of the perp… I mean, VICTIM.
Yeah, shades of Trayvon all over again with that pic of a sweet innocent boy.
What’s the officer supposed to do, wait to see a muzzle flash and feel the round hit him (perhaps mortally) before taking action? Just let him go to victimize someone else? Didn’t have a gun on him, but they found a couple in the car? Close enough for me. Gee, and they wonder why there’s such a disproportionate number of people of color in prison? Duh, because they work hard at it.
Sounds like a gang-related shooting and armed perps fleeing the scene. So yeah, shot the perp. He could have had a firearm he could have been a murderer. The investigation will show if he handled those guns. If not then he was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people. He should not have fled at least he would be alive.
This is a news story? Let me get this right. Someone gets pulled over for a basic traffic stop. The driver gets out of the car and runs for it.
And, there’s a question about a cop shooting him? Note to self: get pulled over by a cop for a standard traffic violation: STAY IN THE EFFING CAR!!! What was the kid thinking?
What moron is telling these kids that’s its ok to run from the cops?
Apparently you did not read the article. It was NOT an ordinary traffic stop. The guy was “apparently” involved in a drive by where someone was shot in the abdomen by a .40 cal. weapon where 9 shots were fired.
Totally justified, no question.
Another murderous thug turned into a fresh faced Boy Scout by our filthy, race baiting media. Sickening.
Appears he was just an ok runner.
It’s funny how this article says there was only an ACCUSATION of killing the suspect. Heck, the police have already said as much… it’s not an accusation… it’s a fact. He DID kill the suspect, as he is PAID TO DO (it’s why we give them service weapons, people… to shoot dangerous individuals).
There is NO ACCUSATION of killing the suspect.
The ONLY possible accusation is that the killing be unjustified (and therefore murder).
Why can’t journalists write anymore?
Rookie’s range time paid off. One less dangerous mutt on the streets, keep up the good work !
This was a horribly written article. This is an example of how journalists twist the news so that what you believe is a lie.
You probably thought that this was an example of a bad cop – that this was a hair-trigger psychopath. And, that’s what this article wants you to believe.
But, it’s not.
When you get to the bottom of the article, you find that the kid who had been shot, had been shooting at police officers. That there were bullet holes in his car.
It was clear that if this kid got away, he was going to kill someone. Police have orders to shoot such people, and I agree with these orders.
You saw none of that in the first half of this article. All you saw was ‘routine traffic stop’. And, that’s usually all that people read – if that much. And, journalists know this.
This is the foulest kind of journalism, and Jon Delano should be ashamed of himself.
The cop should of let the kid go so he can be involved in some other drive by shooting that kills some preschooler with a stray bullet? No, actually the cop stopped a fleeing man involved in a felony. He did a service to the community, but people are so dumbed down and easily triggered you get this protest rather than any attempt at rationality.
Drive by shooting reported by drive by journalism.
To the dishonest media, the story was not that a heroic young police officer and his team located a perpetrator vehicle after a drive by shooting, stopped the vehicle, observed it clearly had bullet holes in it, began to detain the occupants for questioning and stopped what could have been a shooter who was fleeing the scene. Innocent people dont run from cops and smart people cooperate and dont agitate a cop, even if the cop is a jerk. This was well known “what to do when pulled over by a cop” my friends and myself knew 40 years ago in our teens. A little “yes sir no sir” goes a LONG way with police officers.
No, to the dishonest media, these citizens were simply driving around, well within their right to have bullet holes in the car and guns, and one of them runs when an awful police office ruins their perfectly nice evening drive with an unwarranted traffic stop…then scares the poor innocent 17 year old “mild mannered good personality and good student boy” which makes him run. The cop then wantonly opens fire, slaughtering a good mother’s son in cold blood on the mean streets of East Pittsburgh.
OK, maybe Mr. Delano didn’t write exactly that, but the real story buried in the second half of the article after and innocent picture of the young man is a typical dodge practiced by the most well known fake news purveyors like the Washington Compost and the New York Slimes…news outlets know most people dont read the entire article. From findlaw.com, “Pennsylvania children 14 and older may provide consent for any mental health treatment, including prescription drugs.”. So, a 17 year old is a child when media reports because age of emancipation is 18 or graduating high school…and right up to that point, a young black man is an innocent child simply looking forward to college…yet, the same “boy” would likely be charged as an adult in most major crimes and the state allows that boy from age 14 to make the decision himself to see a mental health professional AND be prescribed psychotropic drugs. Hmmm…
It’s interesting that no one is reporting the skin color of the cop. In many cases, this means the cop was not white when the victim is black, because media will rush to report a white cop killing a black man, especially a teen. That’s just a point of interest, we’ll see. They way this is being reported, media is at least hoping the cop was white…and preferably a republican, medias favorite whipping posts.
Sounds like a good start.
This is what I call good GUN CONTROL Pittsburgh! One ass-hat nasty black thug down and so many more to go!
Let me guess…his hands were up and he was pleading “Don’t shoot!” too?
Too bad he missed the other runner.
I guess in East Pitt, a drive-by shooter fleeing the vehicle with two guns in the back seat and said bullet holes in the back window hasn’t committed a forcible felony, minutes after shooting someone (2) officer should just assume that the drive-by shooter attempting to escape, having left two guns in the back seat, doesn’t possesses a deadly weapon on his person, or (3) just because he shot a person minutes ago he will not endanger others if not arrested right away. Ya, that’s the ticket!
Wouldn’t it be nice if all these “teens” heeded the lawful commands of law enforcement officers the way this “non-teen” would do. Lemme guess: It’s a cultural thing. I wouldn’t understand.
Bye “Antwon Rose’! No more criminal activity for YOU – EVER! Good riddance!
This guys parents failed society by not teaching their felonious son to obey a police officers commands, no matter what.
That’s how all of these black people get shot by police officers… not obeying their commands, resisting arrest.
Cops sure as hell hope they never have to kill anyone.
glad he is dead thanks policeman,keep us safe.
Privatize everything. Start with the roads.
It would have been nice if the title had officer returns fire! A whole different story.
But remember Antwon Rose was a “student in the Woodland Hills School District.”
I’m surprised that political analyst Jon Delano, a face on KDKA-TV, didn’t include this important information in his headline! Ha.
Another thug off the street
This is easy….don’t run. In fact, quit committing crimes.
At least another pavementApe has been made good.