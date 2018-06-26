Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For almost a week now, protesters have taken to the streets of Pittsburgh to protest the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose Jr.

All City of Pittsburgh police officers have been ordered to work 12-hour shifts to ensure public safety.

Despite having Downtown streets shut down and traffic disrupted, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials have said they’ve made it a priority to respect protesters’ First Amendment rights.

They’ve asked all people to continue being peaceful and respectful of each other.

With the exception of the viewing and the funeral of Rose, there have been six days of protests.

Another one marched through Pittsburgh Tuesday morning. While the crowd was not as large as previous protests, it was still effective nonetheless.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the protests are taking a toll on the city.

Many of the protests have not been in the city proper, but city police, EMS and Public Works have provided backup.

Director Hissrich says the difficulty is not knowing where the next protest will be.

Looking forward, Hissrich talked about blocked streets and highways by protesters and how to get motorists around them.

“It will be a judgement call between the command staff as to when enough is enough. The other issue is what roads we’re blocking and for how long. Today, we allowed them to block roads for up to 20 minutes and they continued on and we can live with that. However, we have to look at the locations they are blocking because if they are blocking some essential facility like a hospital, we’re not going to allow that. I was very concerned with the parkway the other night because the Parkway East is used by medical units from Westmoreland County, Indiana County and that became a very serious situation so we will judge the location,” Hissrich said.

In dollars and figures, how much is this costing the city? Hissrich said that is still being tallied.

Another question that has come up is why aren’t the protesters required to get permits to rally.

Hissrich says they don’t want to antagonize them.

