By Janelle Sheetz Independence Day is the ultimate summer holiday, and with a rich history and heritage, riverfront fun, and warm summer nights, Pittsburgh knows how to throw a great party to celebrate America. Why stay home? From family-friendly activities to an adults-only evening, here are the best ways to party this 4th of July.

Heinz Field

100 Art Rooney Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 697-7150

www.heinzfield.com For the 17th year in a row, celebrate on the Steelers’ field. The North Shore’s Heinz Field will be hosting a free party for Independence Day featuring live music and multiple food vendors, offering summer staples like lemonade and funnel cake. A full list of performers, vendors and activities will be made available later in the summer.

Celebrate America

601 Commonwealth Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 565-2850

www.lionhearteventgroup.com/celebrate-america-pgh The annual Three Rivers Regatta may not be until early August, but event organizers are still throwing a great summer party about a month prior with Celebrate America, starting at noon. Attendees can enjoy food, live music, and plenty of kid-friendly activities, with the full event schedule to be released closer to the event. At the end of the evening, enjoy a quintessential fireworks display from EQT. And best of all, the entire event is free.

Fort Pitt Museum

601 Commonwealth Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-9284

www.heinzhistorycenter.org You can always count on the Fort Pitt Museum to present fun, educational events for just about any holidays. For the 4th, re-enactors will raise a 36-foot garrison flag, and spectators can enjoy 18th-century music, a scavenger hunt, and crafts, as well as learn about Pennsylvania's role in the Revolution. Chamber choir Yinzer Singers will perform the national anthem. Adults can enjoy an 18th-century tavern night before the big fireworks display, with food and drinks inspired by the 18th century.

Kennywood

4800 Kennywood Blvd.

West Mifflin, PA 15122

(412) 461-0500

www.kennywood.com No summer is complete without a trip to Kennywood, so why not head to the amusement park for Independence Day? Best of all, with fireworks every night from June 30 until the 4th of July, you can easily work it into your schedule and hit other events — or go more than once. Enjoy other entertainment like live music, magicians, a hot-dog eating contest and the beloved Wiener 100 dachshund races. Members of the military get free admission, while other discounts are available for their family and friends, as well as civilians.