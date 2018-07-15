Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the third day of the American Federation of Teachers Convention in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Thousands of teachers and educators have been attending the conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center over the weekend.

Sanders gave a speech telling teachers to stand up for education and oust Trump in the 2020 election.

Watch Sanders’ address —

“Every day you tell your students, you say to your kids, tell the truth. You say to your kids, don’t be bullies. And what kind of terrible example is [Trump] setting to the children of this country?” he said.

Sanders also appeared at Carnegie Mellon University later in the day to support Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, a democratic candidate running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addressed the convention on Friday. Senator Elizabeth Warren took the stage Saturday. Following Saturday’s speeches, attendees took to the streets to call for public school funding, fair wages and better healthcare.

The convention wraps up on Monday.