Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The judge who presided over Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation trial will help figure out what can be made public in a grand jury’s report into child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses.
The state Supreme Court on Monday has named McKean County Judge John Cleland to serve as special master.
The court has ordered the release of the report, but says names and other identifying information will have to be blacked out regarding priests and others who are challenging the report’s accuracy and fairness as it pertains to them.
If there aren’t any disputes about the redactions, the report will be made public Aug. 8.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pa. Supreme Court: Clergy Abuse Report To Be Released With Names Redacted
- Pa. AG Appeals To Pope Francis For Release Of Diocese Sex Abuse Report
- Erie Diocese Releases Names Of Accused Priests, Educators While Grand Jury Report Remains On Hold
- Grand Jury Report Could Soon Be Released On Sexual Abuse In 6 Pa. Dioceses
- Accuser Asks Pa. Supreme Court To Release Dioceses Sexual Abuse Report
- Pennsylvania Court To Hear Objections To Church Abuse Report
The report focuses on allegations of child sexual abuse, and the Supreme Court says it identifies more than 300 “predator priests.”
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)