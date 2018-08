Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — A vehicle ended up inside a dry cleaning business in Squirrel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of Forward Avenue.

A driver crashed through the front of Lord Duncan Cleaners. The vehicle appeared to be completely inside the building.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

