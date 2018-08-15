Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a packed house in Greenfield Wednesday night as the St. Rosalia Academy cafeteria filled with Pittsburgh residents who are concerned after some recent shootings.

It was a Friday night, nearly two weeks ago, when two people were shot outside the Greenfield Giant Eagle. Police found the victims inside the supermarket on Murray Avenue.

It was that shooting near the supermarket, plus several shootings the very next day on Greenfield Avenue and later on Beechwood Boulevard that has left the neighborhood shaken.

Police and community leaders reassured about 150 residents at the meeting Wednesday night that their neighborhood is still safe.

The biggest thing they have to worry about – thefts from cars and businesses and property.

Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 Cmdr. Daniel Herrmann said, “We don’t have shootings in Greenfield. This incident here was an isolated incident. This was a moment of opportunity between warring factions if you will. These shootings were targeted.”

There was a lot of discussion about crime prevention, including neighbors looking out for each other and keeping an eye out for and reporting any suspicious activity.

Residents were also told to expect an increased police presence in the area, at least for the next few weeks, as well as more police patrols.

“This meeting was about getting the information out to the residents,” City Councilman Corey O’Connor said. “They were calling our office with questions and we got a really great turnout this evening. People here are close knit, they support one another.”