PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has been appointed in the case for East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is accused of fatally shooting Antwon Rose.

Online court documents show Judge Anthony Mariani has been assigned to the case.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Rose, 17, was shot and killed on June 19 while running from a vehicle that was pulled over for a felony stop.

Last month, protesters asked District Attorney Stephen Zappala to remove Judge Jeffrey Manning from the case after Manning allowed Rosfeld to be released on house arrest.

On Aug. 2, the family of Antwon Rose announced they were filing a federal wrongful death civil lawsuit against East Pittsburgh, the mayor, the police chief and Rosfeld.