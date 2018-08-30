Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A famous celebrity couple has been spotted on a late summer vacation right here in the Steel City.

Actor and Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello is back in town, and he and his famous wife, Sofia Vergara, are taking in the sights.

The couple visited Phipps Conservatory on Wednesday.

Vergara posted photos of their visit to her Instagram account:

@phippsconservatory #pittsburgh 💛💛💛💛 #turistiando A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 29, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

They’ve also been taking in the food scene. They stopped by Superior Motors in Braddock, which was recently called one of “The World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2018” by Time Magazine.

Manganiello posting to his Instagram, saying: “Great dinner and catch up with friends from Kindergarten, High School, and College… #pittsburgh”

And, finally, what’s a visit to Pittsburgh without a trip to Mount Washington to take in the view. Vergara seems to approve:

Pittsburgh 😍😍😍😍 @joemanganiello A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

Could their next stop be tonight’s Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason game at Heinz Field? Manganiello has never hidden the fact that he’s a huge Pittsburgh sports fan, so it’s possible. Maybe they’re next Instagram posts will be from the game.