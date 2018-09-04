Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Due to high heat and humidity, several area school districts will be dismissing students early on Wednesday.

One of the districts which will be dismissing students early for a second straight day is the Pittsburgh Public Schools District.

Allegheny County:

Pittsburgh Public Schools

The Pittsburgh Public School District will dismiss students early on Wednesday.

The district announced that students will be released two hours earlier than their normal dismissal time. Click here for the dismissal schedule.

“Middle and high school athletics will continue at the discretion of head coaches. Schools will contact families if practices or games are canceled or rescheduled. All other after school activities are canceled. All Central Administration offices will remain open,” the district said in a statement.

Armstrong County

Leechburg Area School District

The Leechburg Area School District will have a 2-hour early dismissal on Wednesday.

Fayette County

Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy

Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy in Uniontown will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. on and Wednesday.

Washington County

Fort Cherry School District

The Fort Cherry School District will dismiss elementary school students at 12:45 p.m. and high school students at noon on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County

Greensburg Salem School District

The Greensburg Salem School District will have early dismissal on Wednesday. The secondary school will be dismissed at noon and the elementary school will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

