Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A man who recorded a woman conducting sexual acts on a 5-year-old boy is now facing new charges.

Charles Jason Hunter, 32 of Greensburg, was scheduled to attend his preliminary hearing Thursday for charges that he asked Corby Kinzey to have sex with a 5-year-old child. That hearing was extended today as police filed new charges against Hunter that include rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, sexual abuse of children, endangering the welfare of minors and other related charges.

RELATED STORIES:

2 Additional Arrests Made In Connection To Video Of Woman Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old

Woman Accused Of Raping 5-Year-Old In Video Waives Case To Trial

Police say that Hunter performed multiple sex acts on multiple occasions in Kinzey’s Greensburg apartment. Court records also reveal that Kinzey made at least four more videos and a picture that includes the boy.

Hunter’s current girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Smith, was also arrested and charged. According to officials, Kinzey sent Smith the video who then sent it to Hunter’s mother, who then reported it to police.