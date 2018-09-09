Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The heavy rainfall has forced event organizers to close the Pittsburgh Irish Festival completely on Sunday.

The festival told KDKA, “Due to heavy rainfall and unsafe conditions of the grounds at the Riverplex at Sandcastle, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be closing the festival completely.”

Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Heavy rainfall continues to move into the Pittsburgh area, keep up to date on the latest weather here.