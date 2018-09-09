WEATHER ALERT:3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    4:30 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Irish Festival, Riverplex

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The heavy rainfall has forced event organizers to close the Pittsburgh Irish Festival completely on Sunday.

The festival told KDKA, “Due to heavy rainfall and unsafe conditions of the grounds at the Riverplex at Sandcastle, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be closing the festival completely.”

RELATED STORIES:
National Weather Service: 3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend
VisitPittsburgh Looks Ahead To Upcoming Fall Events

Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Heavy rainfall continues to move into the Pittsburgh area, keep up to date on the latest weather here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s