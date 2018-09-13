Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Funeral services will reportedly be held in Pittsburgh for rapper and Point Breeze native Mac Miller.

According to a report from TMZ, Miller’s casket was put on a plane in Los Angeles on Wednesday. It was reportedly headed to Pittsburgh.

Miller, 26, died of an apparent overdose at his California home last Friday. His official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Funeral plans have not been released, but TMZ is also reporting that sources tell them a Jewish service is being planned.

Fans held a public vigil for Miller Tuesday evening at the Frick Park playground he made famous with his debut album, Blue Slide Park.

Miller was about to go out on tour with his latest album when he died.