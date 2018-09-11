PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A couple thousand people gathered at Frick Park’s Blue Slide Playground Tuesday to remember Mac Miller.
The 26-year-old rapper died Friday in California of a suspected drug overdose.
A vigil was held to celebrate his life at the playground that he made famous with the title of his debut album “Blue Slide Park.”
“It hits home for sure. It’s just incredible to come here knowing he’s been here,” said Johnny Rogan of Lancaster. “Knowing this was such an influence on his life and knowing he’s been such a big influence of mine.”
Crews put a fresh coat of paint on the blue slide earlier in the day.
The vigil organizer says it’s an opportunity to celebrate Miller’s life. His career soared since 2011. Miller was about to go out on tour with his latest album when he died.
“I was heartbroken. I’ve been crying for like four days,” said Gabrielle Sherman, part of the group of fans who gathered at the park.
Some people at the vigil were signing a petition to change the name of the playground portion of Frick Park to “Mac Miller Blue Slide Park.”
