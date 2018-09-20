Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has offered clarification on several issues that have come up this week.

During Sunday’s loss to the 42-37 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Brown was visibly upset on the sidelines and got into a heated discussion with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Today, Brown said he was mad, but he wasn’t “begging for the ball.”

On Monday, Brown didn’t show up to practice and raised eyebrows with a response to a critical tweet by a former team employee.

Ryan Scarpino tweeted “AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams.”

Brown caught wind of the tweet and responded with, “Trade me let’s find out.”

Today, Brown stated that he does not want to be traded and his response to the tweet was “stupid.”

Brown’s agent also said the wide receiver does not want to be traded and he missed Monday’s meetings because of personal reasons.

Brown returned to work on Wednesday.

Coach Mike Tomlin disciplined Brown for being absent, but the wide receiver will not be suspended for Monday’s game in Tampa.