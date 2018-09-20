Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second person has been hospitalized with a probable case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Health Department announced Thursday that a Carrick man in his late 60s remains in the hospital.

This is the second probable human case of West Nile Virus reported in Allegheny County in 2018. The Health Department reported a Penn Hills resident in his early 70s began exhibiting symptoms of West Nile Virus after being bitten by a mosquito in mid-July.

There have been six reported cases of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County since 2013 — one case in 2014, three cases in 2015 and two cases in 2017.

The Health Department says residents can protect themselves from mosquitoes by getting rid of standing water in yards and neighborhoods, making sure that open windows and doors have screens, using insect repellent on exposed skin and minimizing time spent outdoors.

In July, the Health Department found mosquitoes in both Wind Cap and the North Side tested positive for carrying high levels of the West Nile Virus.

Mosquito season runs through November.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/westnile/index.html or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.