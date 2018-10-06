Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Brottier Hall resident is questioning reports about a Duquesne University football player who fell to his death Thursday night.

A woman is raising doubts about reports that 21-year-old Marquis Brown, a junior, jumped.

According to a statement from the university, campus police were initially called to the 16th floor of Brottier Hall for an altercation around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, Brown jumped out of the window.

A Duquesne University student who spoke exclusively to KDKA-TV News lives in an apartment almost directly below the apartment where the incident took place, and while she didn’t see what happened the night Brown died, she says she was disturbed by what she heard.

The student, who doesn’t want to be identified, says she heard what sounded like yelling and dragging across the floor above her where Brown lived. She says she doesn’t believe the university’s statement about what happened, and she doesn’t believe Brown could have jumped to his death based on what she heard.

“It sounded like a fight, like an altercation of some sort. I know it was two guys. I know the guys. There were two guys there. But the girl was like said ‘no” and he was like [grunts], you know, something like that. One of the guys said [grunts] and then that’s when I heard that dragging across the floor,” the woman said.

She also says she heard a woman crying in the hallway and glass shattering, and university police, city police and firefighters responded directly afterwards.

The woman reached out to city detectives Saturday night.

Police say they are still investigating the incident as a tragic accident.