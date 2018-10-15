Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Negotiators for US Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers have announced an agreement on four-year contracts covering thousands of employees around the country.

Details weren’t announced Monday pending ratification meetings, which the union said would take place in coming weeks.

US Steel said the contracts cover about 14,000 union-represented employees. The union said its figure of 16,000 workers covered includes members laid off, on sick leave or on disability.

Company officials said the contracts cover workers at it is domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations in Fairfield, Alabama; Lorain, Ohio; and Lone Star, Texas.

President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel David B. Burritt said in a statement:

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the USW we believe is fair and in the best long-term interests of our employees and their families, as well as U. S. Steel’s customers, stockholders and other stakeholders. Together, we’ve agreed on terms that will create certainty and stability for our many stakeholders, enable our company to implement our long-term business strategy, which includes continued, responsible investments in our people and plants, and position U. S. Steel to remain a leader in the highly competitive global steel industry.”

The union says some workers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota are also covered. The contracts expired Sept. 1 but both sides agreed to extend talks that began in July.

