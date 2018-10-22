Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The suspended superintendent of the West Mifflin School District is expected to learn his fate today.

Allegations against Daniel Castagna have divided the school board and the community.

Castagna is facing possible dismissal in the midst of several controversial allegations.

Good Monday Morning. #NEW– West Mifflin Super. Dan Castagna *will testify* at tonight’s scheduled hearing and present his side of the story. I just interviewed his attorney, Colleen Johnston. She told me new information about why he will fight back to keep his job. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0aNDgqPecG — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 22, 2018

Earlier this month, it was clear at a public hearing that the audience was comprised of a mix of supporters and detractors.

Among the accusations Castagna faces; a 2017 DUI charge, as well as allegations of neglect of duties, incompetency and immorality.

In August, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Castagna allegedly tried to get the district to hire a convicted felon without a background check.

At a hearing, the owner of the school’s contracted security company testified that Castagna called him in 2014 to ask about a job for his friend. The friend was hired without board approval and without a background check.

The man worked for three days before a background check was completed, which uncovered that he was a convicted felon. He was then fired.

In July, the board voted to place Castagna on unpaid leave.

He, in turn, filed suit against the district and the six board members who voted to suspend him.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details