PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on that costume and head out to get your jack-o-lantern basket stuffed full of candy!
Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties.
Beaver County:
- Ambridge: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; click here for borough safety tips
- Beaver Falls: Check back later!
- Brighton Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Daugherty Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Economy Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fallston Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Hopewell Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monaca Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; click here for more information from the borough
- New Brighton: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- New Sewickley Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pulaski Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Butler County:
- Adams Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Haunted Halloween at Community Park Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Township/Sarver: Check back later!
- Butler Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Center Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Cranberry Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jackson Township: Check back later!
- Seven Fields: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Zelienople: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fayette County:
- Belle Vernon: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at 1 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 5 p.m.
- Brownsville Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade from noon to 2 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 4 p.m.
- Brownsville Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bullskin Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Connellsville: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dawson: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dunbar Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fairchance Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at 3 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 6 p.m.
- Franklin Township: Friday, Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Georges Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Grindstone: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Henry Clay Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Luzerne Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Masontown: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Parade starts at 6 p.m. and activities afterward at the park
- Menallen Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- North Union Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Perry Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Halloween Parade follows at 5:30 p.m.
- Point Marion: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Redstone Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saltlick Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Smithfield Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- South Union Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Washington Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Washington County:
- Canonsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fallowfield Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- North Strabane: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Peters Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Strabane: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- City of Washington: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Westmoreland County
- Allegheny Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- City of Greensburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Parade at Lynch Field at 5:30 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hempfield Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Irwin: Check back later!
- Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant: Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Murrysville: Check back later!
- New Kensington: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Huntingdon Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Penn Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rostraver Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Scottdale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Smithton: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating follows until 4 p.m.
- Trafford Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Unity Township: Check back later!
- Washington Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Newton: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating follows until 5 p.m.
