Filed Under:Beaver County, Butler County, Fayette County, Halloween, Trick-Or-Treating, Trick-Or-Treating Times, Washington County, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on that costume and head out to get your jack-o-lantern basket stuffed full of candy!

Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties.

 

Beaver County:

  • Ambridge: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; click here for borough safety tips
  • Beaver Falls: Check back later!
  • Brighton Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Daugherty Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Economy Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fallston Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Hopewell Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monaca Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; click here for more information from the borough
  • New Brighton: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • New Sewickley Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pulaski Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

 

Butler County:

  • Adams Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Haunted Halloween at Community Park Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Buffalo Township/Sarver: Check back later!
  • Butler Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Center Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cranberry Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jackson Township: Check back later!
  • Seven Fields: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Zelienople: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Fayette County:

  • Belle Vernon: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at 1 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 5 p.m.
  • Brownsville Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade from noon to 2 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 4 p.m.
  • Brownsville Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bullskin Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Connellsville: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dawson: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dunbar Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Fairchance Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at 3 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 6 p.m.
  • Franklin Township: Friday, Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Georges Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Grindstone: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Henry Clay Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Luzerne Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Masontown: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Parade starts at 6 p.m. and activities afterward at the park
  • Menallen Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • North Union Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Perry Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Halloween Parade follows at 5:30 p.m.
  • Point Marion: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Redstone Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saltlick Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Smithfield Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • South Union Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Washington Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Washington County:

  • Canonsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fallowfield Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • North Strabane: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Peters Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Strabane: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • City of Washington: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Westmoreland County

  • Allegheny Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • City of Greensburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Parade at Lynch Field at 5:30 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hempfield Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Irwin: Check back later!
  • Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mt. Pleasant: Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Murrysville: Check back later!
  • New Kensington: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Huntingdon Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Penn Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rostraver Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Scottdale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Smithton: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating follows until 4 p.m.
  • Trafford Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Unity Township: Check back later!
  • Washington Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Newton: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating follows until 5 p.m.

 

MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s