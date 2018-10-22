Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on that costume and head out to get your jack-o-lantern basket stuffed full of candy!

Check out the list below for trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland Counties.

Beaver County:

Ambridge: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; click here for borough safety tips

Beaver Falls: Check back later!

Brighton Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Daugherty Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Economy Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fallston Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monaca Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; click here for more information from the borough

New Brighton: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New Sewickley Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pulaski Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Butler County:

Adams Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Haunted Halloween at Community Park Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Buffalo Township/Sarver: Check back later!

Butler Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Center Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cranberry Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Township: Check back later!

Seven Fields: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zelienople: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette County:

Belle Vernon: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at 1 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 5 p.m.

Brownsville Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade from noon to 2 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 4 p.m.

Brownsville Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bullskin Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Connellsville: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dawson: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dunbar Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairchance Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at 3 p.m., Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward until 6 p.m.

Franklin Township: Friday, Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Georges Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grindstone: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Henry Clay Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Luzerne Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Masontown: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Parade starts at 6 p.m. and activities afterward at the park

Menallen Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Union Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Perry Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Halloween Parade follows at 5:30 p.m.

Point Marion: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Redstone Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saltlick Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Smithfield Borough: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

South Union Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Washington Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Washington County:

Canonsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fallowfield Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Strabane: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Peters Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Strabane: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Washington: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Westmoreland County

Allegheny Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Greensburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Parade at Lynch Field at 5:30 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating immediately afterward from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hempfield Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Irwin: Check back later!

Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant: Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Murrysville: Check back later!

New Kensington: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Huntingdon Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penn Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rostraver Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Scottdale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Smithton: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating follows until 4 p.m.

Trafford Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Unity Township: Check back later!

Washington Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Newton: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. and Trick-or-Treating follows until 5 p.m.

