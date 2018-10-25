Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man charged with assaulting a woman in Wilkinsburg during a home invasion last weekend, is now also a suspect in the carjacking and assault of a woman overnight on the South Side.

Johnny Johnson, 25, of Wilkinsburg, is in police custody.

He is being held on charges related to the home invasion.

Police say he tied up and pistol whipped a grandmother, in an apartment on Wood Street in Wilkinsburg. He’s also accused of sexually assaulted her grandchild at knifepoint.

Now, he’s also the suspect in a violent carjacking where another woman was attacked.

The victim ended up in the rear of the Giant Eagle shopping plaza off of Wharton Street in the South Side Flats late Wednesday night.

Police say the woman picked up the suspect, who police say she knew, around 6 p.m. on Fifth Avenue, in the Soho area of the city. They drove to the South Side where woman was then physically assaulted at Merriman and S. 21st Streets.

She was then driven to the rear of the shopping plaza, and thrown out of the car. Police say she walked to the Giant Eagle and called 911 for help.

The victim’s injuries appeared to be consistent with being pistol whipped, officials said. She was being treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital. Her car was later found off of Route 28.

