PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is “Stronger Than Hate.”

That message has been repeated many times since a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill left 11 people dead.

Now, T-shirts featuring those words, and a widely-seen combining of the Star of David and the hypocycloids seen in the logo for the Pittsburgh Steelers, are being sold.

The shirts are being sold online. They were also being sold at Yinzers In Da ‘Burgh (1736 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222) and Ithen Global (104 N. Broad Street, Grove City, PA 16127), where the shirts were printed.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Tree of Life Synagogue.