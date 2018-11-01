  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is “Stronger Than Hate.”

That message has been repeated many times since a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill left 11 people dead.

Now, T-shirts featuring those words, and a widely-seen combining of the Star of David and the hypocycloids seen in the logo for the Pittsburgh Steelers, are being sold.

6a tshirts now available vo vo Stronger Than Hate T Shirts Go On Sale In Pittsburgh; Proceeds Benefit Tree Of Life Synagogue

Credit: KDKA-TV

The shirts are being sold online. They were also being sold at Yinzers In Da ‘Burgh (1736 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222) and Ithen Global (104 N. Broad Street, Grove City, PA 16127), where the shirts were printed.

RELATED LINKS:

Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Tree of Life Synagogue.

