PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People began bringing flowers to the office of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz in Bloomfield after the list of names of people killed inside Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue was released over the weekend.

Dr. Rabinowitz was not only highly regarded for his knowledge and skill as doctor, but he was a caring and kind person. He took time to listen to his patients, and never made you feel like you were being rushed out.

His death has affected many in the Pittsburgh community, including KDKA’s David Highfield, who was one of the doctor’s many patients over the years.

Now, he is remembering the beloved doctor:

He was the type of doctor who gave you his cellphone number in case you needed him after hours.

They both shared a love of cats, and was consoling in the face of sadness over the loss of family members.

Highfield says: “He would ask about my stress at work, and, ironically, I remember talking to him about covering tragedies similar to the one that took his life.”

Others on Facebook shared their memories of the caring doctor, who got them through critical medical issues.

The doctor, with whom he shared a practice for 32 years, says Dr. Rabinowitz came into the office Saturday morning before heading to the Tree of Life Synagogue.

He was told that Dr. Rabinowitz was meeting in a side room, heard gunshots, and went into the main sanctuary, which is when he was killed.

Heartfelt condolences to his wife, family and staff.

Dr. Rabinowitz will be missed by many. No one’s life should ever end this way.