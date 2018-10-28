BREAKING NEWS11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue | KDKA-TV Special Edition Sunday Morning From 7 - 9 A.M.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The identities of the victims that were inside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday are now being released.

Robert Bowers killed 11 people and injured another six, including four police officers, Saturday when he opened fire in what police say was a hate-filled killing spree.

Daniel Stein was killed in the shooting. Friends describe him as a kind, family man and a new grandfather.

Daniel Leger, 70-years-old, was shot and is in critical condition. Officials at UPMC say that Leger had a gunshot wound to the torso involving major organs in his abdomen. He underwent two surgeries at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Leger is a nurse and a chaplain at UPMC who was scheduled to lead a service Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Leger is married and has two sons.

A press conference with city officials is scheduled for Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

