PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday’s mass shooting has added to a tragic, notorious list of previous massacres that have happened in the Pittsburgh community.
We think of Pittsburgh as a low crime, close-knit community and it is, but we are not immune to hatred, racism and guns.
March 2000
On March 1, 2000, chaos spread through Wilkinsburg when Ronald Taylor went on a rampage and shot five men. Three of them died. Taylor was black. All of his victims were white.
April 2000
On April 28, 2000, Richard Baumhammers killed five people in a racist attack along a 20-mile route spanning two counties. A sixth victim died seven years later. The victims included a Jewish woman, two Asian-Americans, two Indians and a black man.
April 2009
On April 4, 2009, Richard Poplawski, armed with an AK-47, gunned down three police officers: Paul Sciullo, Stephen Mayhle and Eric Kelly. They were all killed while responding to a domestic disturbance.
From that moment on, Pittsburgh Police changed their procedures and tactics when dealing with shootings.
August 2009
On Aug. 4, 2009, George Sodini killed three women and injured nine others at the LA Fitness Center in Collier Township. Sodini was frustrated with his inability to connect with women. He shot and killed himself.
March 2016
On March 9, 2016, a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg turned into a tragedy.
Six people were killed and three others injured. An unborn child was among the dead. Cheron Shelton and Robert Thomas were charged with firing 30 to 40 rounds in a revenge shooting over a previous murder.
January 2018
On Jan. 28, 2018, Timothy Smith shot and killed four people at a car wash in Melcroft, Fayette County before turning the gun on himself.
The motivation for the shooting was apparent jealousy over a woman he once dated.
October 2018
On Oct. 27, 2018, a man identified as Richard Bowers entered the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood and opened fire, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, including multiple police officers.
He reportedly yelled “All Jews must die” as he entered the building. He was taken into custody about 20 minutes after the initial call to 911. It is believed that Bowers acted alone.
The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.