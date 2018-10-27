Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday’s mass shooting has added to a tragic, notorious list of previous massacres that have happened in the Pittsburgh community. We think of Pittsburgh as a low crime, close-knit community and it is, but we are not immune to hatred, racism and guns.

March 2000 On March 1, 2000, chaos spread through Wilkinsburg when Ronald Taylor went on a rampage and shot five men. Three of them died. Taylor was black. All of his victims were white.

April 2000 On April 28, 2000, Richard Baumhammers killed five people in a racist attack along a 20-mile route spanning two counties. A sixth victim died seven years later. The victims included a Jewish woman, two Asian-Americans, two Indians and a black man.

April 2009 On April 4, 2009, Richard Poplawski, armed with an AK-47, gunned down three police officers: Paul Sciullo, Stephen Mayhle and Eric Kelly. They were all killed while responding to a domestic disturbance. From that moment on, Pittsburgh Police changed their procedures and tactics when dealing with shootings.

August 2009 On Aug. 4, 2009, George Sodini killed three women and injured nine others at the LA Fitness Center in Collier Township. Sodini was frustrated with his inability to connect with women. He shot and killed himself.

March 2016 On March 9, 2016, a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg turned into a tragedy. Six people were killed and three others injured. An unborn child was among the dead. Cheron Shelton and Robert Thomas were charged with firing 30 to 40 rounds in a revenge shooting over a previous murder.