PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people, possibly up to 1,000 or more, gathered in Squirrel Hill on Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and show support for their families and the Jewish community.

The vigil was organized by Taylor Allderdice High School students, and included singing, speeches and a general sense of community togetherness.

The large crowd gathered at Forbes and Murray Avenues, at the base of the Carnegie Library. Across the street, at the Sixth Presbyterian Church, an interfaith service was going on at the same time.

One of the organizers of the vigil, Emily Pressman, is a student at Allderdice, which is located right in the Squirrel Hill community.

“I didn’t think that this many people would listen to students, so it’s kind of crazy,” said Pressman.

She said she just felt the need to feel a sense of togetherness in the face of tragedy and sadness.

“Seeing everyone here is just really heartwarming,” said Pressman. “This is just for the community to get together and be together. It’s for everyone, but it’s really just to warm our souls.”

U.S. Congressman Mike Doyle, who attended the vigil, said he found inspiration from the young people who took the time to organize the get together.

“This was a very emotional, beautiful vigil, so proud of our community, our hearts are broken from this senseless, senseless hate crime against the Jewish community,” Rep. Doyle. “To see these young students say what they had to say and to show that strength and the sense of community that exists here, that this is not something that we’re going to let break us, was really inspiring.”

Pressman said she never expected to see so many people come out, but said it shows just how much the community is coming together.

“Looking around, I am extremely surprised by how many people are here; but at the same time, I’m not, because the community of Squirrel Hill is so close knit that I think that everyone would want to be together right now,” she said.

The vigil lasted for about 20 minutes and mourners remained gathered well after the formal ceremony wrapped up, comforting one another and keeping the sense of community going.