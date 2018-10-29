Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will reportedly be in Pittsburgh this week following the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The exact date hasn’t been determined, but KDKA has learned the president is expected later in the week, possibly as early as Tuesday.

President Donald Trump called the shooting a “terrible thing” and said “it’s a shame to watch.”

“It’s a terrible terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country, and frankly all over the world and something has be done,” Trump said. “It’s just a shame to watch this and to see it for so many years, so much of it, it’s a shame.”

On Saturday President Trump said the outcome at the Pittsburgh synagogue would have been different if there was armed protection.

Trump told reporters, “They had a maniac walk in and they didnt have any protection and that is just so sad to see. The results could have been much better.”

Eleven people were killed and a number of others injured after a shooting situation at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday.

“This has little to do with it. If they had protection inside the results would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist I suspect. But if they had some kind of protection inside the temple, maybe it could have been a much different situation. But they didn’t and he was able to do things that unfortunately he shouldn’t have been able to do.”

46-year-old Robert Bowers walked into the synagogue and shouted “All Jews must die” before opening fire.