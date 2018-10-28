Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Criminal homicide charges have been filed against a man accused of killing 11 people and injuring several others inside a Squirrel Hill synagogue on Saturday.

Police say 46-year-old Robert Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue yelling anti-Semitic slurs and shooting at worshipers while three separate services were going on.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has now filed charges against the alleged gunman, which include 11 counts of criminal homicide, along with counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation.

The attack went on for about 20 minutes and the FBI is treating the shootings as a hate crime.

“Members of the Tree of Life synagogue conducting a peaceful service were brutally murdered in their place a worship by a gunman targeting them simply because of their faith,” Bob Jones, of the FBI, said.

Investigators say Bowers was armed with an AR-15 and three handguns. He exchanged gunfire with police before he was subdued and taken to the hospital. Four officers were among the injured.

According to court paperwork, Bowers made statements to police “that he wanted all Jews to die and also that they were committing genocide to his people.”

“It is a very horrific crime scene,” Pittsburgh Director Of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich said. “It’s one of the worst that I’ve seen.”

A former rabbi at the synagogue admitted he always feared something like this would happen.

“There’s a lot of anti-Semitism out there and there’s a lot of hate out there. You can just look in the news every day. It’s sobering that it’s touched our community,” Rabbi Chuck Diamond said.

Investigators say it appears that Bowers acted alone.

