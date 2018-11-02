Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Authorities are talking about how to improve security in the wake of a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Of chief concern is how we can better protect the students in schools and the people inside their place of worship.

The Allegheny County District Attorney said he wants to have a summit to figure out how to increase security.

Stephen Zappala told the Post-Gazette there maybe could be a “direct line,” or something similar to a panic button, for reporting an incident of violence directly to the police in the community — to increase response times.

Security cameras with a live feed to law enforcement is another idea being considered.

There is no date for the proposed summit, but Zappala said Pittsburgh could host a future meeting of the national group Prosecutors Against Gun Violence.

Shortly after the synagogue shooting, a co-chair of that organization contacted Zappala and asked if they might bring a future meeting to Pittsburgh.

Zappala told the Post-Gazette he hasn’t talked to Jewish leaders yet about their security plans, but does intend to do so. Right now, he’s giving them time to grieve.