PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been cited for driving in excess of 100 mph on McKnight Road.

According to police, Brown was heading south when he was pulled over between Babcock Boulevard and the Parkway. The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

Officers were responding to a bank robbery at McCandless Crossing when they spotted a Porsche traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled it over. He was cited for reckless driving.

Brown is not a suspect in the bank robbery.

He was cited for reckless driving in excess of 100 mph.

No other information has been released at this time. If convicted, it carries a $200 fine and loss of license for six months.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Steelers and they issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time.”

