PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A Rally for Peace was held at Point State Park on Friday to honor the 11 people killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The event began with a moment of silence and a reading of the victims’ names.

Mayor Bill Peduto is asking people around the world to join in the moment of silence at noon Friday.

Michael Keaton and Tom Hanks addressed the large crowd that assembled in the park to offer their condolences and support for the victims.

Watch Michael Keaton’s Speech:

“This is an extraordinary honor. I’ve been asked to come to Pittsburgh for various occasions and reasons. This one, I’m always going to remember because this was a tough one. When I was in California watching all of this occur, the feeling of helplessness was extraordinary. This one really hurt and when it happens in places of worship like at the Tree of Life, or the church in South Carolina, any place of worship, that pain runs really, really deep,” Keaton said.

“When I watched on my television screen, this extraordinary Tree of Life community, and an entire city and the extraordinary neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, where I lived for a short time, I was dumbstruck and I don’t think that’s an exaggeration, by the elegance and the grace and the high mindedness. It’s hard to see it when you’re inside it, but I can tell you from the outside looking in you guys look really, really good. And I’m I’m very, very proud,” Keaton said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging people in the state to participate by reflecting on their common humanity and to work toward a more peaceful society.

City Councilman Corey O’Connor likes the idea of holding a rally Downtown, “I think it’s a couple of weeks after, we’re all sort of gathering more information about the incident, and also what we can do to make changes across the city and across the country. And I think that’s what the conversation is going to be like.”

“I am hearing that we may get some special guests, which is good. Anytime we can draw attention to what happened in Squirrel Hill itself is good,” O’Connor said.

The event will be held rain or shine, and while there’s no plan for metal detectors, there will be plenty of security.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says there will be plenty of uniformed and plainclothes officers in the park. But there are some things you can do, including arrive early and don’t bring large backs that may be subject to be searched.

The shooting was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

A 46-year-old man who is accused of the shooting rampage has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.